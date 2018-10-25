Out-of-favour Pirates midfielder set for Leopards return

Maphangule was one of Leopards’ best performers in the National First Division last season and was bought by Pirates but he has hardly been given game time at the Buccaneers.

“Masutha is the one who discovered Maphangule and he understands him better than anyone else, and he is willing to have him back at his club. His combinations with the likes of Karabo Tshepe and Phathutshedzo Nange were key to Leopards’ rise last season and Masutha hopes for the same again if he can have him back,” said a source.

Leopards are, meanwhile, looking at Abia Nale, who is on trial at the Venda-based side but Phakaaathi understands that his signing depends on whether Masutha does get his wish on Maphangule.

ALSO READ: Leopards to decide on Nale this week

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.