Sundowns set to trim large squad

Mamelodi Sundowns will shed a few more players in January, sources have claimed.

“There are a few players who will be released. Some of them were kept only because they were registered for Caf Champions League and are no longer needed,” said a source.

Phakaaathi has found that among those players could be Siyabonga Zulu and Lucky Mohomi who have not been getting game time.

George Lebese and Aubrey Ngoma could also be added to that list.

“The club will be able to register new players for next year’s Champions League campaign and there is no need to keep players who are not being used,” the source said.

