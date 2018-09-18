 
menu
Mgosi 18.9.2018 09:28 am

Pitso Mosimane accused of assaulting AmaZulu official

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane, head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Pitso Mosimane, head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane could be in trouble with the law regarding an AmaZulu official he allegedly punched.

The club opened a criminal case against him on Monday.

A source has revealed that Mosimane got into an argument with Nathi Ngwenya, who is the head of security at Usuthu, after the 3-3 draw last Sunday at King Zwelithini Stadium.

READ: Four suspects arrested for selling fake tickets

“Mosimane wanted Ngwenya and his team to not arrest the fans who invaded the pitch. Ngwenya insisted that if they didn’t take action the club could be charged and they argued. Mosimane then turned to go and chase the fans away himself but Ngwenya tried to stop him for his own safety and instructed him to go to the changeroom but he in turn punched him and told him to f%$# off,” said a source.

Phakaaathi were unable to get a response from Sundowns before yesterday’s print deadline.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Lebese feeling pressure at Sundowns 18.9.2018
Four suspects arrested for selling fake tickets 17.9.2018
Spoils shared in six-goal Umlazi thriller 16.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.