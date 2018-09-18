Pitso Mosimane accused of assaulting AmaZulu official

The club opened a criminal case against him on Monday.

A source has revealed that Mosimane got into an argument with Nathi Ngwenya, who is the head of security at Usuthu, after the 3-3 draw last Sunday at King Zwelithini Stadium.

“Mosimane wanted Ngwenya and his team to not arrest the fans who invaded the pitch. Ngwenya insisted that if they didn’t take action the club could be charged and they argued. Mosimane then turned to go and chase the fans away himself but Ngwenya tried to stop him for his own safety and instructed him to go to the changeroom but he in turn punched him and told him to f%$# off,” said a source.

Phakaaathi were unable to get a response from Sundowns before yesterday’s print deadline.

