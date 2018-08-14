Young Pirates midfielder on his way out of the club

The young Bucs midfielder midfielder is set to join the Cape Town side which was formerly known as Platinum Stars who were relegated to the National First Division (NFD) last season.

“It will be a great move for him. He has to make it work. He will definitely get a chance to play because it’s a new side and every player will get an opportunity to play. Once he gets on the field and shows the coach what he is capable of, he will be a regular in the team,” said the source.

Another source close to the player has told Phakaaathi that Maart’s progress was derailed by injuries, and should he stay injury free, he will become the good player he is meant to be.

“He has spent a lot of time on the sidelines, that’s a fact and that’s why he found it hard to break into the Pirates first team after making a couple appearances. I just hope he doesn’t get any serious injuries so that he can play,” said the source.

