Arrows set to sign former Chiefs player

Phakaaathi Reporter
Phakamani Mngadi in action for Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Duif du Toit/Gallo Images)

Golden Arrows are set to sign former Kaizer Chiefs and KS Eupen player Phakamani Mngadi.

The 23-year-old player is now a free agent after his contract at Belgian side ended and he opted to not renew.

Mngadi spent one season at Amakhosi on loan from Eupen in 2014 and is said to be keen on joining a local team.

“He is training with Arrows and could be signed this week. He has been doing well and has impressed coach Clinton (Larsen) who is looking for one more midfielder to strengthen his side,” said a source.

Maritzburg United are meanwhile now unlikely to sign former Baroka striker Robin Ngalande after landing former Mamelodi Sundowns’s Yanick Zakri.

