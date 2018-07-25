 
Mgosi 25.7.2018 10:29 am

Sundowns defender switches countries

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bangaly Soumahoro of Mamelodi Sundowns (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Phakaaathi understands that Mamelodi Sundowns defender Bangaly Soumahoro’s wish to play for the Guinea national team instead of Ivory Coast may soon become a reality.

The 27-year-old’s paperwork is believed to be in order and he should soon dump the Indomitable Lions for the Syli Nationale.

Soumahoro was born in Côte d’Ivoire to an Ivorian father and Guinean mother, whose nation he is considering representing.

The man-mountain defender’s Masandawana future also hangs on the balance as he has been liked with a move out of Chloorkop in order to free up one spot for an international player, as the foreign quota allows a team to only have five foreigners.

