Mgosi 19.7.2018 10:09 am

In-demand former Pirates defender to stay at Stars

Phakaaathi Reporter
Patrick Phungwayo of Free State Stars (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

A source close to Free State Stars leftback Patrick Phungwayo has revealed that the defender is to stay at the club despite interest in his signature.

The source says Phungwayo, who joined Stars at the beginning of last season from Orlando Pirates, is happy at the club.

“There are quite a number of teams who want to sign him, but we are not surprised because he is a quality player. But he is happy at Free State Stars and he is enjoying his football. Remember, he had some difficult times while at Pirates and doesn’t want to go back to that situation again.

“There is this one club from Gauteng that I don’t want to mention, but they are seriously after him. They have been calling and trying to talk to some people at Stars regarding Phungwayo, but I doubt the club will let him go. They have built quite a formidable back four and coach Luc Eymael is happy with him,” said the source.

