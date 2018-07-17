 
Mgosi 17.7.2018 10:18 am

Pirates release out-of-favour defender

Phakaaathi Reporter
Nkosinathi Mthiyane (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Nkosinathi Mthiyane (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates have handed Nkosinathi Mthiyane his clearance and gave him their blessings to find employment elsewhere.

The leftback spent last season on loan at Chippa United but didn’t make much headway with the coaches there preferring Phetso Maphanga and Paseka Mako.

“Pirates handed him his clearance after he agreed to have his contract terminated. He is still looking through offers and Chippa have also said they would like to have him back,” said a source.

Chippa have one leftback, the inexperienced Ntwenhle Zondo, signed from NFD team Uthongathi.

