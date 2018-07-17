Pirates release out-of-favour defender

The leftback spent last season on loan at Chippa United but didn’t make much headway with the coaches there preferring Phetso Maphanga and Paseka Mako.

“Pirates handed him his clearance after he agreed to have his contract terminated. He is still looking through offers and Chippa have also said they would like to have him back,” said a source.

Chippa have one leftback, the inexperienced Ntwenhle Zondo, signed from NFD team Uthongathi.

