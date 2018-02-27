 
Mgosi 27.2.2018

Papic set for a return to Polokwane

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kosta Papic. Photo by Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

Former Orlando Pirates, Chippa United and Royal Eagles coach Kosta Papic may make a return to Polokwane City.

Phakaaathi has learned that the Limpopo-based side have made some contact with the Serb.

“There was nothing concrete discussed but he could be brought in to help (Bernard) Molekwa for now with a long-term engagement to be discussed later. The management have realised things are not going as well as they had hoped and are now looking at options available to them,” said a source.

Papic was axed by Eagles in January following a string of poor results. He was replaced by Roger Sikhakhane.

