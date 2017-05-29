Ex-Bafana skipper set to lose his farmland – report

According to the Sunday Sun, Mokoena owes Nedbank more than R750 000 for the land at Zuurfontein Farm in Vanderbijlpark and the bank reportedly took the former Blackburn Rovers defender to court in a bid to recoup the money.

The Sunday tabloid reports that Mokoena failed to pay a monthly instalment of R10 984.56 since August last year.

Nedbank manager in the home loans department Bongani Gonyela is quoted as saying in court papers that Mokoena was R46 476 in arrears when the service provider started pursuing him from August last year.

Mokoena allegedly lost his home to the same bank two months ago.

In 2013, it was reported the former Bafana skipper lost his BMW X5 to the repo man after allegedly failing to keep up with his repayment plan.

