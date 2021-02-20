Chiefs squander lead to draw with SuperSport

Sibongiseni Gumbi

A draw was a better result for Kaizer Chiefs considering that they had lost three in a row before Saturday afternoon’s DStv Premiership meeting with SuperSport United at FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi laboured to a 1-1 draw against Matsatsantsa but will still be unhappy that they couldn’t close the game after scoring first.

The game started at high speeds with both sides openly attacking but the momentum was more with Amakhosi. Bit they couldn’t create any clear-cut chances.

SuperSport’s first attempt at goal came in the 23rd minute with Evans Rusike’s header from a corner cleared off the line by Reeve Frosler.

And five minutes after making the crucial clearance, Frosler went on to score on the other side, finding himself with the ball inside the SuperSport box and curled past Ronwen Williams.

Seeing that Chiefs were exploiting his team on the right side, Kaitano Tembo made a rare first-half substitution when he took off Lucky Mohomi and sent Kudakwache Mahachi in his place in the 35th minute.

This change stabilised Matsatsantsa and they went in search of an equaliser and created some chances but nothing clear enough.

Thamsanqa Gabuza replaced Rusike at halftime and SuperSport played much better in the second half with a target man to play to. This also freed up Bradley Grobler a little as the Amakhosi defender had the troublesome Gabuza to also look out for.

Sipho Mbule forced a save off Khune in the 60th minute with a low shot, but the keeper dived and parried it out.

Gavin Hunt was forced into substituting Frosler and Willard Katsande in the 63rd minute as they struggled with injuries. Katsande fell awkwardly on his shoulder as he tried to clear a ball.

Frosler seemed to have aggravated an old groin or hamstring injury. Philani Zulu and Daniel Cardoso took their places.

SuperSport were awarded a penalty when Akumu Agay pulled Gabuza’s shirt and brought him down inside the box.

Grobler sent Khune the wrong way to equalise for the visitors, swinging the game in their favour.

Chiefs came close to regaining their lead in the 76th minute but Agay’s effort hit the crossbar and away from goal.

Williams pulled off an excellent save, diving low to his right to deny Nkosingiphile Ngcobo from close range.

