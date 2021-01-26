Kerr accuses someone at Leopards of going Judas Iscariot on him in encrypted Tweet

In an encrypted Twitter post, former Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr has suggested that someone close to him sold him out to the club’s management, leading to his dismissal on Monday morning.

Kerr and Leopards “reached an amicable agreement” to part ways, and his former assistants, Morgan Shivambu and Lehlohonolo Seema, together with goalkeeper coach, Sam Banda were then made interim co-coaches.

The reasons form the decision to end the relationship between the club and Kerr were not mentioned in the statement released by Lidoda Duvha, but it is believed that the team’s failure to build on the momentum gained after the 2-0 beating of Orlando Pirates was among the issues that made management believe there was no progress under the British mentor.

After the Pirates win, Leopards went on to lose 2-0 to Cape Town City and 3-0 to Chippa United, both at home and conceding five goals without reply – an indication that things were not well in the team.

“I’m not big on religion but I do pray every day before training with my players and today I feel exactly like Jesus did… Judas Iscariot, one of Jesus’ twelve apostles, betrayed his master to the authorities. This act led to the crucifixion and death of Jesus. I will also rise,” wrote Kerr on Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Before that, Kerr had posted another message written over a picture of himself which read: “When you walk through a storm, hold your head high.”