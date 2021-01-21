Disappointed Swallows coach Truter changes focus to ‘rested’ Sundowns

Khaya Ndubane

Swallows coach Brandon Truter says he needs to prepare his players mentally and physically for the tough clash against Sundowns, who are "rested" after having an extra rest day.

Swallows FC are set to meet Mamelodi Sundowns in a top-of-the-table DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The sides are locked together on 26 points at the top of the table with both unbeaten this season.

“There are 48 hours to our next game, we have to get ready, to prepare mentally and physically. It is a tough ask with our opponents having had an extra rest day and us struggling to put our best XI on the park, but we will look forward to it,” Truter told SuperSport TV after his side drew 1-1 with Chippa United on Wednesday night.

“The boys are fighters, they have a good mentality and I am sure they will feel disappointed with the result today [Wednesday].”

Truter is hoping to have captain Lebogang Mokoena back for the Sundowns game after he missed the Chippa clash due to an injury.

“Sammy [Seabi] came in and did well, but you know he [Mokeona] has been around the block and he knows how to manage the game.

“’Cheeseboy’ would be a welcome return if he is fit to play on Saturday. We are working around the clock to get everybody ready for the next game.”

