Swallows set to reward Vries with new deal

Phakaaathi Reporter

The Namibian goalkeeper's contract with Swallows is coming to an end in June.

Swallows FC goalkeeper Virgil Vries is said to be on the verge of being offered an extension to his contract with both the technical staff and the management of the club happy about his services.

ALSO READ: Swallows duo scoop PSL monthly awards

Vries had a bad spell at Kaizer Chiefs with his stint cut short at Amakhosi after joining the club in 2018 before being released the following year.

The Namibian goalkeeper helped the Birds get automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership after winning the GladAfrica Championship last campaign and now his contract is coming to an end in June.

“There are already talks in the office to extend his contract, but there hasn’t been anything official talks yet. I can’t really tell you when the negotiations will start, but it’s going to be soon.

“His contract is about to end, but he has been really good and the club is doing quite well. Players like him really need to be rewarded because they have been loyal servants to the club and good examples to the young players,” said the source.

The 31-year old Namibian goalkeeper has had stints with Golden Arrows, Maritzburg United and Baroka FC.

Meanwhile, Vries will be looking to keep a clean sheet tonight when the Birds host Chippa United at the Dobsonville Stadium tonight.

A win for Swallows against the Chilli Boys will see the Birds topple Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the DStv Premiership standings. They will lead the Brazilians by two points.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.