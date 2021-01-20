Hunt happy with win, but not with ‘leggy’ performance from Chiefs

“It was a bit of a ‘leggy’ performance. A little bit lethargic at times. It’s understandable for the programme that we’ve had. The most important thing is trying to get three points. Trying to get ourselves up the league,” Hunt told SuperSport TV after the match.

Despite the convincing win, Hunt was not overly happy with his side’s performance in the match.

It was Chiefs’ third victory in three DStv Premiership matches, having beaten AmaZulu and Cape Town City in their previous encounters.

Goals from Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Lebogang Manyama and Happy Mashiane gave Amakhosi a 3-0 victory over a lacklustre TTM at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

Kaizer Chiefs has described their win over struggling Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila as ‘leggy’ and lethargic.

“But certainly a real slackness sometimes. That’s something I need to work on. All in all, we’re happy with the week that we’ve had.

“We’ve been forced to make changes with [Dumisani] Zuma. There’s too much of giving up. We need to change the mentality. It’s going to take time but we need to change the mentality. The players are too easy sometimes.

“But I knew we needed to play with more width. And once I brought Happy in, he would give us nice width. He’s got huge ability and a good future ahead of him.,” he added.

Hunt also expressed concern about his team’s failure to manage the game once they have taken the lead.

“Sometimes we’re trying to score with every pass. We’re trying to go forward at every moment. We need to get a little bit of balance first. But those things take time. It doesn’t happen overnight.

“I’ve also got to adapt to them. But we’ve got a good bunch. The mentality is getting better. The mentality was fantastic last year and we need to try and get that back.”

His team kept a clean sheet again, but Hunt still believes that Amakhosi can do better in defence.

“I think collectively defensively we weren’t as good as we could have been. I thought [Anthony] Akumu again was fantastic. Certainly for me he was our best player today. I don’t want to play Daniel [Cardoso] in that position [centre-back], I don’t want to play him there.

“I think he’s better suited to playing a little bit higher up the pitch,” concluded Hunt.

Chiefs next face Stellenbosch FC away on Saturday.