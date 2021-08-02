Ex-City star set to return to South Africa to join AmaZulu?

Mgosi squad

Former Cape Town City midfielder, Roland Putsche is set to return to the Premier Soccer League just a year after leaving the Mother City side.



Phakaaathi has learnt that Putsche is in negotiations with AmaZulu over a possible move to the Durban outfit.



The 30-year-old is said to be keen to reunite with Benni McCarthy at Usuthu.



A source claims the deal could be done and Putsche announced as an AmaZulu player before the end of the week.



“He might have already landed in the country or is landing soon, I am not sure. But he will definitely be announced before this week ends unless something comes up and the deal falls through,” said a source.



“But from what I have heard, everything is set and he should be reuniting with Benni as soon as this week.”



AmaZulu are strengthening their team ahead of their biggest season so far as they also have Caf Champions League football to add to their schedule.



Usuthu had a brilliant run last term and finished second to Mamelodi Sundowns in the league, and qualified for continental football.



This is why they are bringing in more players to the team. AmaZulu have already signed Keagan Buchanan and Mxolisi Kunene. They are also expected to sign Philani Zulu, who was recently released by Kaizer Chiefs.



Meanwhile, a source close to AmaZulu midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe has revealed that the dreadlocked player’s wish is to play for his boyhood favourite club Chiefs, and if an offer came from the Glamour Boys of Naturena he wouldn’t hesitate, but, having blessings at AmaZulu is also important to him.

Sithebe, who recently shone for Bafana Bafana at the Cosafa Cup in Port Elizabeth, has always dreamt of playing for Amakhosi, according to a source close the player.