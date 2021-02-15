Modise set for Pirates return

Phakaaathi Reporter

'(Irvin) Khoza has been speaking to him,' said a source.

Orlando Pirates chairman, Irvin Khoza is said to be secretly negotiating with former star, Teko Modise trying to convince him to come back into the club.

Modise retired from football almost two seasons ago taking up a position at Cape Town City’s as part of the club’s backroom staff.

A source said Khoza wants the former midfielder to join the club’s technical team because he feels he can add value and his skills are wasted on TV.

Modise is currently one of the well versed and eloquent analysts at SuperSport TV who broadcast DStv Premiership matches.

“Khoza has been speaking to him but Teko is not indicating whether he is interested or not as he considers the option. He has however said he wants to do some coaching classes before he gets into the field of coaching,” said a source.

