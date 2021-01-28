McCarthy frustrated by Usuthu’s bluntness in front of goal

For someone who was a free-scoring striker during his playing days, it must be extra-frustrating for AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy to see his strike force fail to convert chances.

McCarthy has bemoaned a lack of goals at Usuthu and says it is the reason they are not picking up as many points as they should to meet their set target of finishing in the top four in the DStv Premiership.

In their last five games, Usuthu have collected just six points off a possible 15, ‘giving away’ nine with the three draws, a defeat and one win.

“We have established ourselves with a lot of games in such a short space of time. The players have gotten to know each other better, and have a better understanding of what we are trying to do,” said the record holder for most goals at Bafana Bafana.

“I think if we can be clinical in front of goal because that’s our biggest threat, things will be much better. We play good football, and we don’t seem to struggle against most teams with the way we play.

“But scoring goals ha become a little bit of an issue… not putting games to bed and then we always give two points away and pick up one point, but hopefully the Baroka win willl just give us that little bit of extra motivation and dimension,” added the former Uefa Champions League winner with FC Porto of Portugal.

Up next for McCarthy’s warriors with blunt spears are Stellenbosch FC at home at the Kings Park Stadium on Friday afternoon. McCarthy knows it is going to be a rough afternoon for his side as Stellies are always an awkward team to play.

“It’s going to be a very tough game,” he admits. “If you watched their game against Chiefs, uh they were phenomenal, they had grit. They pressed well with a lot of speed.”

After 13 games, Usuthu are just outside the top eight bracket with 15 points – 15 away from the top, and only six points ahead of last place. McCarthy will need to impart his scoring expertise to his goal poachers soon otherwise if they keep dropping points, they will find themselves in the relegation zone.