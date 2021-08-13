Sirino ‘committed’ to Sundowns, club willing to listen to offers

Jonty Mark

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi says that the club will listen to offers for Gaston Sirino, but that for now the player is giving his all for Masandawana.



Sirino has long been linked with a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly, even expressing his desire to join Pitso Mosimane’s team in a television interview with On Time Sports only a few weeks ago.

He was late coming back from Uruguay to join Sundowns’ pre-season camp, but Mngqithi has not seen a problem with the player’s attitude.

“To be honest, he came back from Uruguay and looked interested,” said Mngqithi this week.

“Sirino looks committed to playing at the club … he looked serious about his training. Unfortunately he got a knock in the knee, he was back in training this week, but we have not really seen him. In terms of the outlook, it does not look like he wants to leave.

“But the club is clear in that space that if he leaves and people are still interested they must bring an offer to the table, and the club will consider it. The club does not want to kill Gaston’s career. It is important from the chairman to the board and everyone else around the club.

“If he (Sirino) no longer wants to play for Sundowns, and people are coming with good offers on the table, the club is willing … but what is not looking good sometimes is there is too much talk of what is likely to happen but nothing really happens on the table.

“At this stage it is a wait and see situation, but in terms of commitment, the boy looks good.”