Sibongiseni Gumbi
Football Writer
10 Aug 2021
10:01 am

Billiat writes a thank you note to ‘his father’ Katsande

Sibongiseni Gumbi

'Thank you for being the big brother to me on and off the pitch!' wrote Billiat on Twitter.

Khama Billiat and Willard Katsande are good friends. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Khama Billiat has paid homage to his former teammate Willard Katsande, thanking him for guiding and protecting him like a father would his son.

Katsande left Chiefs at the end of July when his contract with the Naturena based side ended. He had been handed a one month extension after his initial deal ended in June to allow him to participate in the Caf Champions League final.

Chiefs are reported to have offered him another one-year extension but he declined it, saying it was time to allow new faces in the team. Katsande had been at Chiefs for just over 10 years.

The 35-year-old played a critical role in Billiat joining Amakhosi four years ago. Billiat has recently revealed that Katsande visited him in his home in Zimbabwe to convince him to come to Naturena when he was out of contract at his former club Mamelodi Sundowns and considering his future.

This is why he has seen the reason to publicly thank his captain at both Kaizer Chiefs and Zimbabwe national team.

He posted a photo of the both of them on Twitter and captioned it: “We meet to Part and Part to meet!”

He then wrote a heart warming message to thank the veteran known as “Salt and Vinegar” in football circles.

Katsande has since joined Sekhukhune United.

“Thank you for being the big brother to me on and off the pitch! (You) U guided me and pushed me to bigger limits, protected me like your own son,” wrote Billiat.

“We will meet in the tunnel soon as opponents! Wish you all the best.”

Katsande replied: “Thanks bro, much love.”

The duo could face each other as opponents on December 12 when Kaizer Chiefs host Sekhukhune in a DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium. It will be interesting to see how Katsande feels on the day, facing the team he has spent so much time with for the first time.

