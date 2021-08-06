Opinion: Chiefs are going to be problematic for Pirates and Sundowns

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

I don’t know if I’m the only one seeing this, but Kaizer Chiefs seem like they are going to be one of the interesting teams to watch next season, particularly looking at the young players they have in their squad.

We have witnessed Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns making some big money moves in the last couple of years, acquiring older and experienced players, which I have to admit has worked for Sundowns more than Pirates.

I’m not saying it’s a bad thing to sign older players, but try to have a balance in your squad.

Look at the way Chiefs did their signings so far, there is some sort of balance and quality in the team. The team might not have been 100 percent ready in their Carling Black Label Cup tie against Orlando Pirates, but that match gave us a hint of what to expect from the Glamour Boys.

What makes this whole thing with Chiefs very interesting is that players like Sabelo Radebe and Given Thibedi will now link-up with their peers from the Chiefs development side – Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Siyabonga Ngezana and Happy Mashiane, to mention a few.

Ngcobo and Mashiane gained much experience last campaign and they are set to grow and become better players this season.

Then you look at the signings of the experienced players like Keagan Dolly, Phatutshedzo Nange, Sifiso Hlanti, and Kgaogelo Sekgota, and Amakhosi will only have themselves to blame should they not lift two or more trophies, because the truth is, Stuart Baxter has a team and fans now believe their team can go all out for success.

I’m not trying to overlook any other team here, as I believe the DStv Premiership has grown in leaps and bounds over the past years and teams have good squads.

But reality is, we all know what happened to Chiefs last season with the transfer ban and of course, the long trophy drought. There is no doubt that the management has a proper plan to get things right.

Looking at the signings at Amakhosi says it all, and there might be one or more players arriving at the club as they try to bolster their team before the transfer window closes.

Let me wrap this up by saying, be warned, Chiefs really mean business this coming season.