Covid-19 to make Tokyo Olympics very difficult – Notoane

'You can’t imagine where they got it from because we have been in the bubble,' said SA Under-23 head coach David Notoane, after members of his squad tested positive for Covid-19 .

David Notoane’s South African national Under-23 team is facing another set-back after two of his players tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

Defender Thabiso Monyane of Orlando Pirates and Swallows FC’s Kamohelo Mahlatsi as well as the team’s video analyst Mario Masha, all tested positive during the latest round of tests as the team tries to prepare for the tournament.



The squad arrived in Tokyo last week, and Notoane says having left South Africa on a clean bill, he thought the squad would be safe from getting infected.



“I think we came into the Olympic village a little big more confident having gone through the challenges that we had during the preparation camp in South Africa for the tournament. Then we thought we are over with Covid challenges and we should be secure in the village, but as it turns out, members of our squad have tested positive. You can’t imagine where they got it from because we have been in the bubble,” said Notoane.



“We lost one player before we came here (Japan) and everyone tested negative after that, even coming to the airport everyone was negative and clear to enter Tokyo and the village. So, that’s Covid for you, you can’t put your finger on it and say maybe it’s here or there. Imagine if we were about to sit in the same situation during a matchday. It’s really scary and I can share the same sentiments of all the teams that are coming in. We have already experienced it, other teams are slowly coming in. So, it’s going to be a very difficult tournament.”



Notoane and his charges will begin their Olympics Group A campaign against the hosts Japan on Thursday at the Tokyo Stadium – their second match will see them taking on France before their last group game against Mexico.



With Covid-19 continuing to be a problem for the team, Notoane will be crossing his fingers that he has full squad in all the games.