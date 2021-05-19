City and Maritzburg share the spoils, Arrows rout Galaxy

Khaya Ndubane

The stalemate did not do much to help the Team of Choice move to safety, as a win against the Citizens would have all but guaranteed their stay in the top flight for next season.

A 10-man Maritzburg United outfit held Cape Town City to a 0-0 draw in a DStv Premiership match played at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

The Team of Choice had to finish the game with 10 men after Faras Hachi was sent off for a second bookable offence.

But now, with two games to go before the end of the season, Maritzburg lead 15th placed Chippa United by four points.

As for the seventh-placed City, the draw kept them in the hunt for the top eight, as they currently lead eighth-placed Baroka by five points with only two games to go before the end of the 2020/21 season.

Meanwhile, a 10-man Golden Arrows outfit handed TS Galaxy a 3-0 drubbing at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium to keep their hopes of playing continental football alive.

Michael Gumede gave Abafana Bes’thende an early lead in the 7th minute, capitalizing on poor defending at the back by Galaxy.

Pule Mmodi doubled, who was having a good game for Arrows, doubled the lead in the 32nd minute with a superb goal.

Galaxy tried to find goals in the second half, but the Arrows defence, led by the evergreen captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, remained resolute.

Ntsako Makhubela then put the game beyond Galaxy’s reach in the 61st minute with good header.

Arrows were also to finish the game with 10 men after Nduduzo Sibiya was given his marching orders after receiving a second yellow card for a bookable offence.

The win not only saw Arrows retain their spot, but they also opened the gap between themselves and fourth-placed Orlando Pirates to three points, but Bucs have a game in hand over Abafana Bes’thende.