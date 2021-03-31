Ntseki sacked as Bafana head coach

Jonty Mark

Molefi Ntseki was on Wednesday dismissed as Bafana Bafana head coach, after failing to lead the team to the Africa Cup of Nations finals next year.

“The National Executive Committee have resolved to part ways with the coach; it is just administrative things that are outstanding,” confirmed South African Football Association Chief Executive Officer Tebogo Motlanthe at a press conference in Johannesburg.

“We are here to convene the message of the NEC. They have mandated us to apologise to the nation on their behalf for the team’s failure to qualify for the Afcon.

“Unfortunately we did not qualify and we know it has emotionally affected the country.”

Motlanthe added that the process of appointing a new head coach, to lead the team into the qualifiers for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, would start when the technical committee meet again as early as next week.

Ntseki took charge of Bafana after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, following the resignation of Stuart Baxter.

Bafana got off to a poor start, losing 2-0 to Ghana but recovered to win their next three group games, and looked well set to qualify.

A draw with Ghana at home, however, was followed by a loss to Sudan in Omdurman, which put Sudan on the plane to Cameroon and not Bafana.

