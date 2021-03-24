Chiefs star Nurkovic avails himself for Bafana

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

“I would love to play for this beautiful country,” said the Serbian striker.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Serbian-born striker Samir Nurkovic has reiterated his desire to play for the South African national team.

Following Molefi Ntseki’s appointment as the national team coach in 2019, there were calls for him to include foreign players from Europe and South America who ply their trade in the Dstv Premiership in his squad. One of those names was that of Nurkovic.

Speaking after scoring a spectacular and winning goal in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates this past weekend , the Serbian striker says he would like to play for Bafana Bafana.

“I would be very keen to play for Bafana Bafana. There was talk last season when I was scoring a lot of goals, but it’s quiet now. I would love to play for this beautiful country. It’s up to them to make it happen if they want me,” Nurkovic told SAFM.

Reflecting on his goal against Pirates, Nurkovic said he would have loved for Amakhosi fans to see his goal live at the stadium.

“The whole of Serbia is very happy about this derby. They know about it and that I scored. It’s a big game. I’m very happy. For me it’s a dream come true. It’s just a pity that there were no fans.”

Nurkovic joined Amakhosi last season from Slovak club KFC Komarno after spending one season with the team.

