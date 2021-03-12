Motsepe confirmed as Caf president

Jonty Mark

Patrice Motsepe was on Friday confirmed as the new president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) at the Caf Elective Congress in Morocco.

Motsepe’s election was guaranteed from the moment his rivals , Senegal’s Augustin Senghor‚ Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya and Jacques Anouma of the Ivory Coast pulled out of the race, with Fifa reportedly backing the Mamelodi Sundowns owner, who becomes the first South African to take charge of the continental game.

The 59 year-old mining magnate, one of the wealthiest men in South Africa, will have to give up the running of Masandawana to take control of Caf, as it represents a conflict of interest.

“Africa’s challenges will be overcome when we are united,” said Motsepe, upon confirmation of his presidency.

“If Africa wins, the world wins,” added Gianni Infantino, the president of Fifa, who was also at the elective congress in Rabat.

Motsepe has been the owner of Sundowns since 2004, and has been behind their rise to comfortably the most successful team in the country, investing millions in turning Masandawana into a continental powerhouse.

In 2016, Sundowns won their first ever Caf Champions League, and their increased standing on the continent has surely helped Motsepe in his campaign to take control of Caf.

The South African Football Association celebrated Motsepe’s election with a tweet on Friday.

