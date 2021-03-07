Hunt urges togetherness as Chiefs go through their worst season

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Hunt got some relief on Saturday evening, ending an eight game winless run when they beat a hapless Atletico Petro De Luanda in a Caf Champions League fixture at FNB Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt says the only way they can get through the difficult patch the side are on right now is if they stick together and share the same belief.

Amakhosi won the match 2-0 courtesy of goals by Erick “Tower” Mathoho and Happy Mashiane. The win moved them to four points in Group C, and gave them some hope of making it past this stage.

“I thought we were good but a little frustrating at times because we were not rewarded for the good play. The most important thing was to win the game,” said Hunt afterwards.

“The turning point was when we scored. Even last week when we lost 4-0, we still had some good opportunities that we didn’t take. For a while it looked like it was going to be the same story again (on Saturday).

Hunt said he was happy that they curved their winless run as he wouldn’t want his team lumbered for bad records.

“We go through tough times, and we stick together. It hasn’t been easy. I know the reasons why. But so be it, we have to stick together and we all have to believe and show it.

“Even in a defeat we have gone right to the end, and in the games we’ve drawn. We’ve thrown away games and again tonight I thought we could get a second goal to seal it, and it happened.

“A lot of things have happened bit we have just got to stick together and see the season to the end,” he said of the rough times the team have gone through.

The Naturena team will have little time to rest and recuperate as they have a DStv Premiership fixture against Maritzburg United on Wednesday, before travelling to Angola for a second leg fixture against Petro de Luanda on March 16.

