Orlando Pirates have a weakness, claims Jwaneng defender Thulare

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Thulare claimed this ahead of their second leg meeting in their Caf Confederation Cup playoffs tie at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Jwaneng Galaxy defender Fortune Thulare acknowledges the quality that is in the Orlando Pirates squad, but believes there are loopholes in their team that they can capitalise on.

ALSO READ: Makusu breaks his duck as Pirates rout Jwaneng in Botswana

Thulare claimed this ahead of their second leg meeting in their Caf Confederation Cup playoffs tie at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Jwaneng and Pirates met for the first time last weekend, with the Buccaneers claiming a 3-0 victory at the National Stadium in Gaborone.

Despite the heavy defeat in the first leg, Thulare is optimistic that they can overturn the scoreline when they meet Bucs again in South Africa.

“Pirates is a very good team with top class players. They are an organised unit and their swift attack going forward is something one has to take note of. They do have their weaknesses which on any day one can pounce on them and come out with a result. I think this has been seen during some of their games in the league,” the Jwaneng defender told Phakaaathi.

“We will play our game to win it but we are very much aware we are playing a good team so if the goals come we will gladly accept them.”

The Jwaneng defender reiterates what everyone at the club has been saying, with the team’s lack of competitive football being their downfall.

And going to this game, all they need to do is to remain concentrated for the entire match.

“The fact that we are not having competitive games in our country has affected our play. Our levels of fitness and mental sharpness wasn’t the same as Pirates who play games week in week out,” he continued.

“From our end, we really need to make sure we remain sharp throughout the game and push harder.”

The Botswana outfit will have to go all out if they are to see themselves overturn the scoreline. But they will find it hard against a Pirates side that hasn’t conceded a goal in their last three games in all competitions.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.