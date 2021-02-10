Scara Ngobese was the only player who gave me sleepless nights – Mere

Sibongiseni Gumbi

“I always had a tough time playing against him. He even enjoyed making fun of us on the field," said Mere.

The late Emmanuel “Scara” Ngobese was a seriously talented yet flashy player who could change the game with just a few touches of the ball, and was a nightmare for defenders.

That’s why it’s no surprise that Swallows FC’s veteran defender, Vuyo Mere picks him as the one attacking players who gave him a torrid time and sleepless nights prior to the game.

“Scara Ngobese is one player that gave me nightmares,” admitted Mere in an interview with SAFM on Tuesday.

He said Ngobese derived joy at making defenders run after him after he’d dribbled past them – something he did with so much ease.

Mere also praised his teammate, Njabulo Ngcobo whom he hailed as the next Mbulelo “OJ” Mabizela.

Mabizela became the youngest captain of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana and had stints with Tottenham Hotspur overseas before coming back.

Off the field misdemeanors, however, troubled him and his career never really reached its full potential. But for talent, he was one of he best defenders the country has ever produced.

For Ngcobo to be likened to Mabizela especially by the well travelled Mere is something big.

“Njabulo Ngcobo is such a wonderful player to play with. Some people probably don’t know how good he is… He reminds me of OJ Mabizela, but he has a long way to go before reaching those levels. But what a player he is for us at the back,” explained Mere.

