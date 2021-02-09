Motupa ready to score goals for Sundowns

Khaya Ndubane

Gift Motupa says he wants to help Mamelodi Sundowns win the DStv Premiership and the Caf Champions League.

Motupa joined the Brazilians from the now defunct Bidvest Wits at the end of last season. However, his start at the defending league champions was derailed by an injury.

The striker has since recovered from his injury and he made his debut for Sundowns in the DStv Premiership against Chippa United on 31 January.

“To be honest it was not an easy thing for me to be out and not play for a long time. I kept on pushing myself in order for me to be ready for the right time when I am called upon by the technical team,” said Motupa as quoted by the Sundowns website.

“I was happy to be back on the field when I came on in the game against Chippa United, it was great to be back on the field of play and I enjoyed that after being out for long due to the injury,” he added.

“I want to help the team win the league, also the Champions League. I want to contribute to the team a lot and also score goals as I have been enjoying my time ever since I joined the club and everyone has made me feel great and now that I am injury free, I want to repay the team by working hard and making sure I score a goal and contribute to the club’s success”, concluded the Bafana Bafana striker.

Motupa will be hoping to get the nod upfront when the Brazilians open their Caf Champions League group campaign with a clash against Sudanese side Al Hilal at Lofus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Brazilians are in Group B with Hilal, TP Mazembe of DR Congo and Algeria’s CR Belouizdad.

