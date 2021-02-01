AmaZulu aiming for maximum points against Celtic

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The sides met early last month with the fixture ending in a 1-1 draw.

AmaZulu FC are on a four games unbeaten run ahead of their DStv Premiership tie with Bloemfontein Celtic at the Jonsson Park Stadium on Tuesday.

Usuthu, under the guidance of coach Benni McCarthy and a number of new players in their squad, have managed to hit the ground running this season.

Unlike the past seasons with the club fighting to get of the relegation during this stage of the campaign, they currently find themselves trying to secure a space at top half of the table.

AmaZulu are in seventh place on the log with 18 points after 14 games.

The KwaZulu-Natal have last lost a league game on 13 January against Kaizer Chiefs, losing that tie 1-0.

From them on, they played to a goalless draw against Maritzburg United and 1-1 draw in a clash against SuperSport United.

Their last two games saw them record a 2-0 victory over Baroka FC and recently beat Stellenbosch FC 1-0.

Usuthu’s midfield kingpin Makhehleni Makhaula has been one of the best exceptional members in the KZN outfit with his performances for the club.

Looking ahead to this game, Makhaula says it’s important for them to get maximum, but admits that it won’t be easy for them.

“For me I think it is going to be a difficult game. They played on Saturday and didn’t get much rest. But it’s a home game for us, we have to try to get maximum points so that we can move away from the team down there (at the bottom of the table. So maximum points will be good for us and boost the confidence in the team. We won on Friday and I think we can get a win again,” said the midfielder.

“They are a team that plays with a third man running (on counter attack), but they can also good with their play. There will be moments where they will hut us with a counter. But I think it’s going to be a good game of football be sue they can play and we can also play.”

