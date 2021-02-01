Has Ntshangase already given up on his Chiefs career?

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Phakaaathi has learnt that Ntshangase's attitude doesn't show that he is interested in getting back in the team.

Siphelele Ntshangase may have resigned himself to the possibility that this is his last season at Kaizer Chiefs where he has failed to make an impact since joining in the 2017/18 season.

His deal at the Naturena was extended by a further year at the end of last season.

There was hope that with a new coach in Gavin Hunt who was willing to give the 27-year-old a chance, Ntshangase would grab his chance and run with it. But he has so far made two appearances and does not even make match day squad lately.

“You can tell from his body language that he is not really interested. I think he goes to training because he has to so he can get his pay cheque at the end of the month,” said a source.

He added that it seems that the faith that Hunt had in him that he could be the team’s driving force has since evaporated as the attacker doesn’t work hard enough at training to earn himself a place in the team.

Asked about Ntshangase’s situation after their game against Orlando Pirates at the weekend, Hunt said every player earns their place in the team at training.

“Everybody’s working hard at training,” said Hunt. “I can only pick what I see, and everybody needs to keep working hard – the ones that are in and the ones that are out, and hopefully force the hand.

“Everybody, since I’ve been here, has been given a chance, Ntshangase included. We have the responsibility to pick the best 11 of players who suit each other. But everybody’s been given a chance, if you look at the team sheets since I’ve been here,” added Hunt.

Amakhosi will meanwhile need to quickly forget their disappointment at failing to make anything out of their dominance and opportunities they created at the weekend, and put their focus on their Nedbank Cup campaign which gets underway this weekend.

Chiefs host GladAfrica Championship side, Richards Bay at FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Amakhosi’s history with lower division teams is well documented and they should be at their best against the Natal Rich Boys who have nothing to lose and will be high on motivation having won their last first division match 4-1.

