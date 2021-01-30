Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs – Players to watch

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Phakaaathi looks at the key players that can have a huge effect on the outcome of the match.

The third Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs this season is upon us and one should really expect a mind blowing game especially with the way the last two meetings unfolded earlier in the season.

The sides met in the MTN semi-finals, and the Buccaneers hammered Amakhosi 5-0 on aggregate after a 3-0 and a 2-0 victory in the first and second legs.

With the way things have gone, many might deem this as a revenge game and an opportunity for Chiefs to redeem themselves so that they could get the bragging rights.

But, this time around it can’t be only about bragging rights with maximum points very crucial for the Naturena based outfit to work their way up the log standings.

Chiefs didn’t have a good start to the season and the club has been trying to make things right in their recent games.

At Pirates, the team has been blowing hot and cold. At times, the Buccaneer have been able to play some entertainment football and getting positive result, but they tend to shift their eyes off the ball and end up dropping some vital points.

Another thing that has not been doing Bucs any favour is the number of injuries that has forced a lot of squad rotation for head coach Josef Zinnbauer and his technical team.

Still though, Bucs have quite a huge squad and some quality players that are able to change the complexion of any game at any given time.

As we head into this anticipated mouthwatering fixture, we look at the key players that can have a huge effect on the outcome of the match.

Orlando Pirates

Thembinkosi Lorch

From time and tim, Lorch continues to prove himself as one of the most important players in the Bucs squad. He is one player that is able to carry the club when everything seems to be falling down.

Azola Tshobeni

New into the club, but the youngster has showed that has what it takes and step into that Pirates midfield. He has a very good eye for a pass and he is quick to recover when he has lost the ball.

Deon Hotto

Since his arrival at Pirates, Hotto has managed to score some very important goals for the club and has also made assists. His presence in the team can be felt by the opponents and he works very hard throughout the game.

Kaizer Chiefs

Samir Nurkovic

Having missed a number of games, Nurkovic’s absence was really missed by the club. The goal-poacher is one player in the Amakhosi team that can score goals from any point inside the box. He will be a huge threat for the Buccaneers.

Nkosinghipile Ngcobo

The South African junior international has been entrusted with the play-maker role in the Chiefs team. He has a good vision and he is able to strong long and short passes. He is very effective on attack and he is a dead ball specialistZ

Happy Mashiane

Mashiane has an educated left foot with some dazzling passes. The Chiefs development product is a menace on the wing and has showed that he is not only capable of creating goal scoring chances, but he is also able to bang them in.

