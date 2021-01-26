Covid claims life of former Santos coach David Bright

Sibongiseni Gumbi

"The Botswana Football Association (BFA) is in deep sorrow as we inform the nation on the passing of former national coach, Major David Bright, aged 64," read a statement from the BFA.

Former Santos and Platinum Stars coach David Bright has died following an alleged Covid-19-related illness. The news of the passing of the mentor fondly known as ‘Fakude’ broke on Tuesday morning, and were confirmed by the Botswana Football Association (BFA).

ALSO READ: Youngster admits to being nervous during Pirates debut

Bright had also been a Major General in the Botswana army before returning to football coaching. “The Botswana Football Association (BFA) is in deep sorrow as we inform the nation on the passing of former national coach, Major David Bright, aged 64,” read a statement from BFA.

“Fakude, as he was affectionately known served football diligently, over the years, both locally and internationally. His passion and love for football placed him at the pinnacle of football opportunities having coached in foreign countries such as Brazil and South Africa respectively. His trophy cabinet is adorned with distinguished awards and medals to his mettle.”

The BFA then sent their condolences to the Bright family, and also called for them to be afforded privacy during this difficult time.

“The BFA Nationa Executive Committee (NEC) and staff send their heartfelt condolences to the Bright family and the entire football fraternity during this difficult time.

“We call upon everyone to give Bright’s family the privacy it deserves as they come to terms with the passing of their beloved son, father, uncle, coach and overall national icon and soccer legend.”

Phakaaathi also sends its condolences and words of comfort to the Bright family during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.