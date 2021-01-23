Relief for under pressure Zinnbauer as Pirates edge Maritzburg

Bucs had suffered a 2-0 loss and shared spoils with Black Leopards and Golden Arrows respectively before the United clash, putting pressure on Zinnbauer, with some Pirates even calling for his axing.

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer should be a relieved man after his side finally registered a win following two consecutive disappointing results as they edged a struggling Maritzburg United 1-0 at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

Bucs had suffered a 2-0 loss and shared spoils with Black Leopards and Golden Arrows respectively before the United clash, putting pressure on Zinnbauer, with some Pirates even calling for his axing.

This was Pirates fifth win in 13 league games, after recording six draws and two losses earning themselves 21 points in the process.

For Maritzburg, the Team of Choice continue to find it hard to get their rhythm going this campaign.

Ernst Middendorp troops are currently sitting in 14th place on the log with nine points having registered only two wins, three draws and eight losses.

With the games coming thick and fast, Pirates coach Zinnbauer made a couple of notable changes to his line-up.

Midfielder Ben Motshwari started on the bench for the Buccaneers as well as right-back Wayde Jooste. Meanwhile, reserve team captain 18-year old Azola Tshobeni made his debut for Bucs and had quite a good game for the seniors.

It was Pirates who would go on to threaten first at goals after Vincent Pule was played in goal, but Maritzburg goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle was quick to come out of his poles to make the crucial clearance just after six minutes of play.

The home side were forced to make an early substitution after defender Clayton Daniels got injured and he was replaced by Nazeer Allie in the 22nd minute.

Judas Moseamedi got a chance to put the United in the lead from a Daniel Morgan cross, but Bucs keeper Richard Ofori was well positioned to make a save.

It was Pirates who looked more dangerous in their attack. It took them 40 minutes for the Buccaneers to take the lead through Deon Hotto going into half time in the lead.

The KwaZulu-Natal based club looked eager to get an equaliser in the second half.

A dangerous cross from Gadinkame Modise looking for striker Thabiso Kutumela inside the Bucs box, saw Pirates shot-stopper Ofori punching the ball away from danger in the 55th minute.

With the hour mark gone, the game remained with the Soweto club in the lead, but Maritzburg kept on pushing in their search for a goal.

But, the home side got a scare when Thembinkosi Lorch’s shot was fumbled by Mpandle in the 63rd minute, however, the keeper managed to recover the ball with his second attempt.

Maritzburg came very close to get that important goal. However, Innocent Maela was able to keep out the danger before Bongokuhle Hlongwane could put the ball into the back of the net in the 70th minute.

Pirates ended up walking away maximum on the day despite some few opportunities created from either side in the final moments of the game.

