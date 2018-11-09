Fantasy Football League

Leading the way after the first week of November was William Chawira and his Yekedero FC, who picked up a whopping 112 points in Gameweek 11, without Chawira even using any of his bonus chips. Mohamed Salah topscored for Yekedero FC, with 21 points, doubled to 42 as the team/’s captain. Yekedero also had Alvaro Morata (13 points),who scored twice for Chelsea against Crystal Palace, and Richarlison (15 points),who netted a double for Everton against Brighton, in their ranks, as well as City’s Sergio Aguero (13 points).Ahead of this weekend’s fixtures, as usual in Phakaaathi Plus, we will recommend some players you might want to get into your team. Remember you can still enter the Phakaaathi Private Fantasy League, by following the rules in the advert at the bottom of this page.

Antonio Rudiger (£6 million) Chelsea’s German defender has been a regular in Maurizio Sarri’s back four this season, and has been a key player in the Blues’ impressive start to the season. As well as helping to keep five clean sheets, Rudiger has also contributed one assist and one goal, a fine header in the home game against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are at home to Everton this weekend, another game they will fancy winning ahead of the international break. It might be worth adding Rudiger as a good bet for a clean sheet or a goal in this one.

Raheem Sterling (£11.1 million) Sterling (below) came into his own in Gameweek 11, with 21 points for two goals and two assists in the game against Southampton. He also scored a brilliant goal for Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek, and looks to be in fine scoring form as City host Manchester United this weekend. Jose Mourinho is likely to play it defensive against City, meaning chances could be difficult to create for the home side, but if there is a man to find a way through it could well be Sterling. He is an expensive buy, but might be worth a punt.

Callum Wilson (£6.7 million) The Bournemouth striker has had an incredible start to the season, and remains good value for money at the top of the FPL points scoring charts for strikers. Wilson hasn’t just scored six times, he has also provided seven assists for the Cherries, an extraordinary effort from a talented player thriving under Eddie Howe’s wise hand. Bournemouth host Liverpool this weekend, but this should not put FPL players off from buying Wilson, who is fresh from scoring against ManUnited last weekend.

