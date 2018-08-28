Fantasy Premier League takes off, so register now!

Phakaaathi’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action has now finished its third round, though at the time of writing, the points had not been finalised, with Manchester United taking on Tottenham Hotspur last night in the last English Premier League (EPL) clash of the weekend.

We will bring you an update on the standings and leaders later in the week.

The early stages of Fantasy Premier League, meanwhile, always tosses up some surprise top points scorers, players that come at a good price and that one must decide whether to put one into the team, or let him leave, believing they may blow out as fast as they rose to the top. Here are three players you might consider bringing in for week four.

1. Roberto Pereyra (right, £6.2 million)

Watford have made a good start to the EPL season, winning their first three matches, and midfielder Pereyra has been at the heart of their success, netting three goals, and amassing an impressive 26 FPL points, making him a great selection for those who picked him from the off, and a decent option to add to your FPL side. However, Watford’s next two games are against Tottenham and Man United, surely reducing the likelihood of Pereyra having an impact.

2. Alexsandar Mitrovic (£6.5 million)

Fulham look a side likely to score plenty of goals this season with some fine attacking football, even if they are likely to concede plenty at the other end too. Mitrovic has made a fine start back in the EPL, with three goals already, including a brace on Sunday in a 4-2 victory over Burnley. At £6.5m, he looks a good option as a second striker to a more expensive name like Sergio Aguero or Harry Kane. His 24 points thus far actually put him at the top of the FPL striking charts before last night’s United-Spurs clash.

3. Steve Cook (£4.6 million)

Bournemouth are another side to have got off to a fast start this season, Eddie Howe’s men are unbeaten in three matches. Steve Cook represents a defender proving excellent value for money so far, with 21 FPL points, including the winner at West Ham United in Bournemouth’s second league match. Cook might just be worth a punt as a cheap defender, though it remains to be seen exactly how many clean sheets the Cherries keep as the season goes on. Next up for them – Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Readers can still join Phakaaathi’s Fantasy Premier League and give themselves a chance to win monthly prizes. The prize for August is a Jasmine 3-Piece Recliner Set valued at R12 000.

To join our fantasy league, follow these steps:

1. Register your team at fantasy.premierleague.com.

2. Go to https://citizen.co.za/ competitions/1989138/join-ourphakaaathi-fantasy-premierleague/ and fill in the entry form, once you have done this, we will supply you with a code for our private league.

If you’ve lost your code, please SMS the keyword FANTASY, followed by your full name, date of birth and email address to 33521 and the code will be re-sent to your phone (SMSs are charged at R1.50 each and errors will be billed. Free and bundle SMSs do not apply).

Registration is a once-off for the duration of the competition and there are new prizes up for grabs each month until May 2019.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.