African Soccer 27.11.2020 08:49 am

Pitso loses three star players ahead of CAF Champions League final

AFP
Pitso loses three star players ahead of CAF Champions League final

Al-Ahly's Egyptian forward Walid Soliman (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the CAF Champions League semifinal first leg football match Al-Ahly vs ES Setif at al-Salam stadium. / AFP PHOTO / -

The Ahly trio of Walid Soliman, Saleh Gomaa and Malian Aliou Dieng are midfielders while the Zamalek victims include defenders Mahmoud ‘El Wensh’ Hamdy and Abdallah Gomaa, and midfielder Youssef ‘Obama’ Ibrahim.

Three stars each from Egyptian clubs Al Ahly and Zamalek have tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the CAF Champions League final in Cairo Friday, according to Egyptian football officials.

The Ahly trio of Walid Soliman, Saleh Gomaa and Malian Aliou Dieng are midfielders while the Zamalek victims include defenders Mahmoud ‘El Wensh’ Hamdy and Abdallah Gomaa, and midfielder Youssef ‘Obama’ Ibrahim.

Because of Covid-19 fears, no spectators will be allowed to attend the highlight of the African club calendar at the 74,000-capacity Cairo International Stadium.

Ahly are seeking a record-extending ninth Champions League title and Zamalek a sixth in the first final featuring clubs from the same country.

The side that wins the first single-match title decider since 1965 is assured of at least $3.5 million (2.93 million euros), which includes a minimum $1 million for competing in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ahly would relish another chance to impress on the world stage having lost nine of 12 matches in five previous appearances, including a 5-1 drubbing from Mexican outfit Monterrey.

Zamalek have never featured in the Club World Cup as their five Champions League successes came before it was turned into a multi-continent tournament.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition