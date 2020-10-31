CAF name new Champions League semi-final, final dates

Originally scheduled for October 24, then moved to November 1, the fixture has twice been postponed while Raja battle a mass outbreak of coronavirus in their squad.

Initially, two players tested positive, but the figure soared to 16 this week, and only 10 players were match-fit Thursday.

Zamalek are favoured to qualify for an all-Egyptian final against arch rivals Al Ahly having built a 1-0 first leg over Raja in Casablanca with Moroccan Achraf Bencharki scoring.

The final has been put back from November 6 to November 27 and will be staged at the 87,000-capacity Borg el Arab Stadium on the outskirts of Egyptian Mediterranean city Alexandria. No decision has yet been made on whether any supporters will be allowed in for it.

Covid-19 has wreaked havoc with the two-leg semi-finals and single-match final of the elite African club competition, originally set for last May.

The matches were rescheduled for September, then put back again to October/November before the Raja positive cases caused further disruption.

The preliminary round first legs of the 2020/2021 Champions League and Confederation Cup are also due to start on November 27.