African Soccer 30.6.2020 02:40 pm

Caf confirms postponement of 2021 Afcon

Khaya Ndubane
President of the African Football Confederation (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad gives a speech (AFP PHOTO / STRINGER)

The tournament was set to be hosted by Cameroon in January and February next year.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced that the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has been postponed to January 2022.

In a statement, Caf announced that date for the final tournament and the remaining matches of the qualifiers will be communicated at a later stage.

“After consultation with stakeholders and taking into consideration the current global situation, the tournament has been rescheduled for January 2022. The date for the final tournament and the remaining matches of the qualifiers will be communicated in due course,” read the Caf statement.

The African Nations Championship has been moved to next year, while the 2020 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) has been cancelled and Caf is set to launch the Women’s Champions League in 2021.

“The Caf executive committee is satisfied with the Cameroonian authorities for their commitment towards the hosting of the two competitions. Cameroon is ready to host either competition and are within schedule,” said Caf President Ahmad Ahmad.

The 2020 Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup semi-final fixtures will now just be one match instead of two-legged ties.

“The Total Caf Champions League and Total Caf Confederation Cup, will resume in September with a Final Four (4) format. Semifinal matches will be played in a single match,” read the Caf statement.

