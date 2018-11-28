 
menu
African Soccer 28.11.2018 02:13 pm

Banyana were too good for us – Mali coach

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Mohammed Saloum, coach of Mali during the 2018 TOTAL African Womens Cup of Nations Mali Press Conference at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mohammed Saloum, coach of Mali during the 2018 TOTAL African Womens Cup of Nations Mali Press Conference at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mali coach Saloum Mohamed says they did their best in their Africa Women’s Cup of Nations semi-final tie against Banyana Banyana, but they were just too good for them.

Banyana beat the Malians 2-0 to reach the final of the competition and also earned a spot at next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup in France.

“We played against a well organised team which has great strength, unfortunately we lost 2-0. We did our best, but again, we played against a very good team,” said the Mali coach through a interpreter.

Mali have failed to reach the final of the competition, but can still qualify for the World Cup if they beat Cameroon in the third place playoff match on Friday.

READ: Banyana down Mali to qualify for Fifa World Cup

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.