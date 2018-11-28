Banyana were too good for us – Mali coach

Banyana beat the Malians 2-0 to reach the final of the competition and also earned a spot at next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup in France.

“We played against a well organised team which has great strength, unfortunately we lost 2-0. We did our best, but again, we played against a very good team,” said the Mali coach through a interpreter.

Mali have failed to reach the final of the competition, but can still qualify for the World Cup if they beat Cameroon in the third place playoff match on Friday.

READ: Banyana down Mali to qualify for Fifa World Cup

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.