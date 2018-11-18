BBC name five contenders for African Footballer of the Year award

The BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) has announced the BBC African Footballer of the Year 2018 contenders during a launch programme in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday night.

The five contenders for this year’s award are Medhi Benatia (Juventus and Morocco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli and Senegal), Sadio Mané (Liverpool and Senegal), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid and Ghana) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt).

Isaac Fanin, the presenter of BBC African Footballer of the Year 2018, said: “It’s been an interesting year for African football, especially with the highs and lows of the FIFA World Cup. We’ve seen some outstanding performances from world class players, both in the league and cup matches, so anyone can win this!”

The winner of BBC African Footballer of the Year 2018 will be revealed live during Focus on Africa on BBC World News and BBC World Service on Friday, December 14.

Previous winners of the award include Mohamed Salah (2017), Riyad Mahrez (2016), Yaya Touré (2015 and 2013) and Yacine Brahimi (2014).

