Carteron hopes to match rare CAF Champions League feat

Egyptian Mahmoud el Gohary achieved the feat with Al Ahly (1982) and Zamalek (1993) of Egypt and Argentine Oscar Fullone with ASEC Mimosas (1998) of the Ivory Coast and Raja Casablanca (1999) of Morocco.

Ahly enter the second leg in Rades on Friday holding a 3-1 lead over Esperance after a stormy first leg in which they converted two controversial penalties.

Carteron led TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo to the 2015 title, becoming the second French coach to win the Champions League after Bertrand Marchand eight years earlier.

The most successful Champions League coach has been Manuel Jose, the Portuguese who guided Ahly to the 2001, 2005, 2006 and 2008 titles.

Caf Champions League-winning coaches

4: Manuel Jose (POR)

2: Boubacar Fofana (GUI), Oscar Fullone (ARG), Mahmoud el Gohary (EGY), Celestin Tambwe Laye (COD), Stefan Zywotko (POL)

1: Mokthar Arribi, Ali Fergani, Kheirredine Madoui, Rabah Saadane, Hamid Zouba (all ALG), Mahmoud Abouregaila, Hossam el Badry, Ali Osman, Anwar Salama, Mohamed Youssef (all EGY), Edward Aggrey-Fynn, Cecil Jones Attuquayefio, Ibrahim Sunday (all GHA), Ilie Balaci, Cicerone Manolache, Petre Moldoveanu (all ROM), Theophile Abong, Samuel Missipo (both CMR), Faouzi Benzarti, Nabil Maaloul (both TUN), Carlos Alberto Cabral, Jose Faria (both BRA), Patrice Carteron, Bertrand Marchand (both FRA), Okey Emordi, Kadiri Ikhana (both NGR), Werner Olk, Peter Schnittger (both GER), Ivan Ridanovic, Branco Zutic (both SRB), Houcine Ammouta (MAR), Richie Barker (ENG), Laszlo Budai (HUN), Naby Camara (GUI), Diego Gazitto (ITA), Vahid Halihodzic (BIH), Ronald Mkhandawire (ZAM), Pitso Mosimane (RSA), Lamine Ndiaye (SEN), Kalambaye Ngoie (COD), Luc Olivier (CIV), Yuri Sebastianko (UKR)

Note: there have been 53 finals, but 56 winning coaches as three champions had co-coaches

