Favourable Cosafa Cup draw for Amajita

Hosts Zambia are in Group A with Malawi, Mozambique and newcomers Réunion.

Group C contains last year’s runners-up Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Angola and Botswana, who return to the regional championship after skipping last year.

The Cosafa Under-20 Championships is to be staged in Kitwe from December 2-14.

The top team in each pool and the best-placed runner-up will advance to the semifinals.

“It is an exciting draw and one that will produce plenty of thrilling football during the competition, but also a chance for these boys to test their skill against their peers from around the region,” said Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa.

“The Mopani copper mines Cosafa Under-20 Championships is another step towards us fulfilling our mandate to provide development opportunity to players, coaches, matches officials and administrators and will be the fifth tournament that we as Cosafa will manage in 2018.

“We are proud to continue to play our part in developing southern African football and are grateful to our sponsors Mopani copper mines and our gracious hosts, the Football Association of Zambia, for their continued support,” he added.

The Cosafa Under-20 Championships draw:

Group A

Zambia

Malawi

Reunion

Mozambique

Group B

South Africa

Namibia

Mauritius

eSwatini

Group C

Lesotho

Zimbabwe

Angola

Botswana

