African Soccer 17.7.2018 02:54 pm

Blow by blow: AS Togo-Port vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Pitso Mosimane (Coach), Hlompho Kekana and Tebogo Langerman celebrate a goal (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to register their fisrt win in the group stages when they meet AS Togo-Port in a Caf Champions League clash today.

The Brazilians have failed to register a win in their last two group matches, having drawn with Horoya and Wydad Casablanca.

They currently trail joint leaders Wydad and Horoya by two points and a win will see them move top of the group albeit for few hours as Horoya and Wydad meet later today.

A win for the hosts will see them leapfrog Sundowns to third spot with three points after three matches.

