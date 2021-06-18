Zwane confident Kaizer Chiefs can upset Wydad away

Sibongiseni Gumbi

'The opponents are a very competitive team… we are aware of that,' said Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Arthur Zwane.

Kaizer Chiefs’ interim coach, Arthur Zwane has a plan to upset Moroccan giants, Wydad Athletic in their Caf Champions League semi final in Casablanca on Saturday.

The last time Kaizer Chiefs played Wydad away – at a neutral venue in Burkina Faso – they came back with their tails between their legs having suffered a massive 4-0 drubbing.

But Zwane is confident that they know their opponent better now than they did back in February. And he has devised a plan he feels will see them pull a miraculous upset at Stade Mohammed V on Saturday night.

“The opponents are a very competitive team… we are aware of that,” said Zwane. “But they also have their weaknesses – and strengths. We have tried to focus on the latter,” Zwane said.

“We will try to control their strengths. We know they like to play the ball behind. If you create space for them, they can punish you. But we will try to control that – in front and behind. I think our mental strength will be the key. We have boys who have played in this competition before. (Samir) Nurkovic doesn’t stop running and working hard,” said Zwane.

Kaizer Chiefs defender, Daniel Cardoso also felt confident that they can come back with a positive result. Of course a draw will also be considered a good result especially if it is a scoring draw.

“The environment is good in the team at the moment. We won our last two league games and that carries a good morale booster. Getting those results that put us in the top eight clears our minds knowing that we don’t have to focus on anything but this game that’s coming up.

“We are going up against a great team. They showed their class when they beat us away – we beat them 1-0 at home. We are going there with a good, fresh mind. We are preparing for the team that we played in the away leg.

“We know they didn’t bring their strongest team to South Africa due to Covid-19 and all that… It is a bit of a challenge, but we have studied them. We know what to expect.”