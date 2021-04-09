Sundowns brought to their knees by Belouizdad as unbeaten run ends

Ntokozo Gumede

Perhaps the demise of Bafana Ba Style was naming a squad that has not played much football this season.

Algerian outfit CR Belouizdad were responsible for a lot of heartbreak to the Mamelodi Sundowns faithful as they brought Masandawana to their knees, putting an end to a 28-match unbeaten run across all competition and handing them their first defeat in the Caf Champions League group stages this season.

However, Downs had already qualified with two games to spare as they head into the quarterfinals as the winners of Group B with 13 points.

Bafana Ba Style goalkeeper Ricardo Goss was in a generous mood as he gifted Amir Sayoud with a golden opportunity early on and the Algerian made the most of Goss’ stray pass, collecting it in the 18-yard area and went around the helpless goalkeeper to open the scoring for the visitors.

At the stroke of half-time, Sayoud bagged his brace and inflicted more frustration for Masandawana going into the interval. He lashed on a well-weighted cross by Zinelabidine Boulakia from down the right flank.

Sundowns coaches were left with no choice but to make a string of changes to try and salvage their unbeaten run as the likes of Lesedi Kapinga, Gift Motupa and Promise Mkhuma were thrown in the mix. However, they could not do much to turnaround their fortunes as Downs lost a match for the first time since October last year when they were edged by Bloemfontein Celtic in the DStv Premiership.

The defeat meant Downs have, for the first time since 2017, lost a match in their own backyard in the competition since 2017 where they succumbed to Esperance, losing 2-1 in the group stages.

Meanwhile, for the Algerians, the results means they have added their name to the hat for the quarterfinal draw after registering nine points on the board in a group where five-time holders TP Mazembe failed to make it to the last eight.

Perhaps the demise of Bafana Ba Style was naming a squad that has not played much football this season, as the midfield comprised of George Maluleka, Mothobi Mvala, Lebohang Maboe and skipper Hlompho Kekana, who have not played many games together, making it difficult to put together constructive combinations.

