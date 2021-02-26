Former Pirates coach Sredojevic back in court for sexual assault charges

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

The 51-year-old’s bail of R10 000 was extended after he appeared in court on Thursday.

Former Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic was back in court in the New Brighton Regional Court in Port Elizabeth on Thursday to face charges of sexual assault.

The matter against the Zambia coach was postponed for a trial to 25-26 May 2021 at the same court according to the statement from the NPA.

“His matter was postponed for a trial to 25 and 26 May 2021 at the New Law Court. His R10 000 bail was extended,” read the NPA statement.

The statement went on to explain the incident that led to Micho being charged with sexual assault.

“It is alleged that on Monday 7 December during the Cosafa games in Port Elizabeth a 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojevic if he would need sugar with his coffee,” the statement continued.

“He allegedly said no and added that he needed another type of sugar, pointing at her private parts. It is alleged she complained about his conduct and her boss warned Sredojevic not to do it again.

“Later on that day the lady again went to deliver coffee at the same stadium and this time Sredojevic allegedly touched her buttocks.”

