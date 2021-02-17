New TTM owner explains why he bought the club

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

“It has been a hectic week with everyone trying to find out who I am. But my main focus is getting this club back on its feet,” said the new TTM owner.

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila’s new owner Abram Sello says he wants to take TTM to the top.

ALSO READ: Ex-Pirates striker Gabuza offered new deal at SuperSport

Sello bought the club from now-former owner Masala Mulaudzi who bought the top tier status of Bidvest Wits at the end of the last season. But Mulaudzi found the going tough with reports suggesting players went without their salaries on some months.

Sello says he was aware of all the problems faced by the club at the time of purchase and says he tried his best to assure everyone this reign at the team would bring positive changes to all those involved with the club.

The pharmacist turned community builder who says he wanted to keep the club in the province.

“When you are the province you keep your ears open to know what’s go on and for our youngsters keeping them off the streets and their passion for football,” Sello told SAFM.

Sello revealed this isn’t his first time owning a team as he still has shares in an ABC Motsepe League side, but because of the suspension of the development league, he decides to go after the status on a top-flight club.

“We heard that TTM was on sale and we tried our luck and the deal went through. We learned through the newspapers and I think everyone was trying their luck there is you ask the previous management. We approached them and we were lucky it turned out like this”

Sello says he and previous owners will have to seat and discuss how they will settle the debts the club had before he bought the club from Mulaudzi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.