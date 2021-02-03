McCarthy left purring, but also worried after Usuthu grab last minute winner against Celtic

Sibongiseni Gumbi

It was a goal that would impress even a hardened critic, that AmaZulu scored in the very last minute to beat Bloemfontein Celtic 4-3 in an exciting and dramatic DStv Premiership match at Kings Park on Tuesday.

Usuthu were awarded a free kick just a little outside the Celtic 18-yard area box, and defender Thapelo Xoki stepped up to take it. He curled the ball beautifully to the top left corner, leaving Sipho Chaine sprawled out as he tried to reach for it.

It made it 4-3 to Usuthu, and sent coach Benni McCarthy into a celebration so wild you’d swear he’d just won a Champions League final again. But who can blame him? They don’t get better than that.

“Uh, yah, for a Tuesday to get a game like that we’ve just witnessed – it had everything, it was exciting, it had drama… But yah, I am overly happy that we managed to come away with all three points, because we deserved them even from the first game we played (against) them, when we got a draw,” said McCarthy afterwards.

But while it is a good win, that took Usuthu closer to the teams at the top, it also exposed the team’s worrying defensive frailties.

“And today we gave more and scored more goals, so that was fantastic,” added McCarthy.

“But what a great team to play against… They are very open, very attack minded. They make you play your football, you go at them and they also come at you.

“And if your defence is not watertight you are going to end up conceding, and we conceded there goals, which is something that we want to work on and get better`(at) because if we are to challenge the bigger teams we can’t concede the way that we did after cruising in the match.”

